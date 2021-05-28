Clearing Skies Will Lead To Frost Overnight

Normal 0 false false false EN-US X-NONE X-NONE

Cloudy and Cool Friday…

Skies have remained cloudy after a few passing rain showers this morning. Temperatures were in the 40s this morning and have reached the lower to mid 50s this afternoon. Lows tonight will be in the mid 30s with calm winds after midnight leading to areas of frost developing.

Frost Advisory...

A frost advisory is in effect from midnight until 7 a.m. on Saturday. A Freeze is expected in northeastern areas. Temperatures will dip down into the low to mid-30s with light winds. Make sure to cover up sensitive plants and vegetation.

Weekend Planner...

If you are hoping for some dry weather, Saturday is the day for you. Expect

mostly sunny skies on Saturday. Temperatures will be in the upper-60s, so it

will be a little below average as far as temperatures go. Expect scattered rain showers on Sunday.

Memorial Day

There will be a slight chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms on Monday. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s.

Next Week…

The unsettled weather pattern sticks around with temperatures on the rebound. Southwesterly winds will be bringing in warmth and chances for showers and thunderstorms. Tuesday looks nice with partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 70s. Expect a slight chance for thunderstorms on Wednesday into the day on Thursday with highs in the upper 70s. We could be topping 80 degrees next Friday with partly cloudy conditions.

Pollen Forecast…

Grass, Pine, and total tree counts are forecasted to be in the medium category through the weekend.

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden