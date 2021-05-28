Free COVID vaccinations available at Moon Tunes

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Concert goers to the upcoming Moon Tunes event on June 3 can also get a free COVID-19 vaccination in addition to enjoying the music.

Weber Health said they're teaming up with Valley View Rotary Moon Tunes La Crosse and the Beer by Bike Brigade to proved the free vaccinations to anyone age 12 or older.

They'll have a tent set up at Riverside Park from 4 p.m to 8 p.m.

There is no cost to get the Pfizer vaccination.

For anyone wanting more privacy, Weber Health's clinic at 333 N. Front St., which is right next to the park, is open during that time.

Weber Health is also making registered nurses and health educators available for anyone who may have questions about the safety and effectiveness of the COVID vaccines.