Hundreds of Indonesians protest US support for Israel

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Several hundred Indonesians have protested what they call American support for Israel outside the U.S. Embassy and the U.N. mission in Jakarta. Carrying giant Palestinian and Indonesian flags, the demonstrators marched from several mosques to a major street outside the embassy. Authorities with loudspeakers warned the protesters to maintain social distancing. More than 2,300 police, many wearing hazmat suits, were deployed to secure the embassy, the nearby presidential palace and the United Nations mission. Indonesia does not have formal diplomatic relations with Israel and has been a strong supporter of Palestinians. President Joko Widodo has condemned the recent Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip in response to rocket attacks from the territory.