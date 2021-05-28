Hungary donates COVID-19 jabs amid slowing vaccination drive

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary’s government is urging its population to register to receive a COVID-19 vaccine as the pace of the country’s vaccination drive slows. Hungary has provided at least a first dose to more than 52% of its full population, the second highest rate in the European Union. But nearly all those who have registered to receive a vaccine have already been inoculated, resulting in more available doses than people willing to receive them. Amid the slowdown, the government says 100,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine will be donated to Cape Verde, a small island nation around 400 miles off west Africa. Another 41,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will be lent to the Czech Republic.