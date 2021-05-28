In Iraq’s iconic marshlands, a quest for endangered otters

CHIBAISH, Iraq (AP) — Iraqi environmentalist Omar al-Sheikhly is on a quixotic mission spanning two decades. He’s searching for signs of Maxwell’s smooth-coated otter, a severely endangered species that lives only in the marshes of southern Iraq. Its precarious existence is vital to the iconic wetlands, but it’s threatened by a combination of unpredictable water levels, illegal fishing and neglect. The otter has only been photographed twice — once when it was discovered in 1956 and then by al-Sheikhly a few years ago. Sightings of the quick-witted otter are rare, and at most 900 are believed to remain in the marshlands.