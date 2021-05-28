Juanes visits the origins of his inspiration in 10th album

NEW YORK (AP) — After experimenting with different types of music, Juanes returns to his roots with “Origen,” a covers album in which he pays tribute to the most influential artists in his life and career. The selections range rom Joe Arroyo and Bruce Springsteen to Bob Marley and Juan Luis Guerra. The Colombian rock star tells The Associated Press the project was something “his soul” was asking for. The album, released on Friday, is accompanied by a documentary of the same title available exclusively on Amazon Prime. In it, Juanes talks to Guerra, Sabina and Páez about their songs, and channels iconic performances from the ’60s through the ’80s.