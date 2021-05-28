La Crosse Kiwanis Club plant flags for Memorial Day

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse Kiwanis Club planted ten flags at Veteran's Freedom Park and Roellig Park in La Crosse as part of its Flag Project.

The La Crosse Kiwanis Club celebrated their 100th year in 2020. They focus on youth and community initiatives in the area. The Flag Project is a fundraiser and service project for the club.

Kiwanis Co-President Jared Leis said the idea for the Flag Project came from a Kiwanis Club member from Michigan where they had done the project before with great success.

So far, he explained, they have about 30 sponsors and have raised over $10,000. Those funds will go to local non-profits, clergy day luncheon, middle and high school scholarships, and the foster care program in La Crosse County.

"Our passion is children in the community," said Leis.

He said the Flag Project is also to honor those who fought for our country and to say thank you for their service.

The flags are out all weekend and on Monday but Memorial Day isn't the only holiday the flags are visible. Leis said they'll be planted for all four flag holidays in 2021 so they'll be back for Flag Day on June 14.

If you are interested in being a sponsor or become a member you can visit their website. Leis said they are always looking for new members!