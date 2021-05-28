List of Memorial Day events in the area

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A number of events are happening in communities around the area to mark Memorial Day.

LA CROSSE

The Memorial Day Parade begins at 9 a.m. and proceeds up King Street to West Avenue to Forest Drive, across La Crosse Street and into Oak Grove Cemetery. When the parade concludes, there is a ceremony at the cemetery.

At 11 a.m., ceremonies are held at the bandshell at Riverside Park.

ONALASKA

Onalaska's Memorial Day Parade also starts at 9 a.m. at the American Legion Post 336 on Sand Lake Road and proceeds to the Onalaska Cemetery for a Veterans memorial at approximately 10 a.m.

HOLMEN

The American Legion Parade begins at 9:30 a.m. at St. Elizabeth's Church and goes to the Halfway Creek band shelter for a ceremony following the conclusion of the parade.

WEST SALEM

A 10 a.m. ceremony is scheduled at the Village Park gazebo. From there, members of the American Legion go to Veterans Memorial Park off of Highway 16 for a brief ceremony there.

BROWNSVILLE

Brownsville is dedicating a new Veteran's Memorial. Events begin at 9 a.m. at the Catholic Cemetery in Cork Hollow at Bob Walhovd's grave to honor his service. At 10:15 a.m. at the Community Center, the dedication and memorial program begins. This is followed at 11:30 a.m. by a march to the river to honor sailors lost at sea. Events end at noon back at the Community Center with a bag lunch and free will offering.