Logan overcomes 5-run deficit to defeat West Salem

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - It was Senior Day at the La Crosse Logan softball fields as the Logan Rangers hosted the West Salem Panthers.

West Salem started the game with a bang. Kendall Gerke hit a towering, 2-run HR over the center field fence. The Panthers jumped out to a 4-0 lead.

Logan was able to chip away at the West Salem lead. The Rangers added 2 runs in the third and 2 more runs in the fifth.

Logan added runs gradually, and then all at once. The Rangers scored 6 runs in the bottom of the sixth. West Salem was unable to bounce back in the top of the seventh.

Logan defeated West Salem, 10-7.

West Salem's Kendall Gerke had a HR with 2 RBIs.

Logan's Jojo Davis went 3 for 4 with 4, critical RBIs.