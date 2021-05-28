Make a House a Home Campaign begins at Salvation Army

LA CROSSE,Wis.(WXOW)- A new campaign to help area individuals is coming to The Salvation Army in La Crosse.

The Make a House a Home Campaign provides the bare necessities to individuals who just secured housing in our community. The campaign provides items such as washers, dryers, mattresses, and many other items for the community.

$5,000 donated from this campaign is set to be matched until June 5th.

To donate, you can donate through a Virtual Match Day in addition to the traditional ways of donating via in person or by mail check or phone call.