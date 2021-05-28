Man arrested in assault of boy at Brooklyn Center park

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (AP) — Brooklyn Park police said Friday they’ve made an arrest in the sexual assault of a 6-year-old boy in a portable toilet in a local park. Officials say the boy’s family was having a gathering in Willowstone Park Wednesday when the child disappeared. A family member then saw the boy coming out of a port-a-potty followed by an unknown man. The child’s family later learned that the boy had been sexually assaulted inside the port-a-potty. Police say they received a tip about a possible suspect and arrested a man who lives near the park on Friday. Authorities say the suspect was uncooperative and resisted arrest.