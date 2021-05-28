Female CEOs saw ranks dwindle in 2020; median pay fell 2%

Most of the women running the biggest U.S. companies saw their pay increase last year, even as the pandemic hammered the economy and many of their businesses. Despite those gains, however, the median pay for female chief executives actually fell about 2% in 2020. Because they are a small group, changes in pay for only a few can easily skew the overall figures _ a fact that highlights how diversity has been slow to catch on in Corporate America’s corner offices. Of the 342 CEOs in the AP’s and Equilar’s compensation survey of S&P 500 companies, only 16 were women.