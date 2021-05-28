Minnesota breweries, distillers offer vaccination incentives

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Several Minnesota breweries and distilleries are offering a shot and a beer to adults to encourage them to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Gov. Tim Walz announced the “Cheers to the Vaccine” campaign Friday in partnership with the Craft Brewers Guild and the Minnesota Distillers Guild. It’s separate from a list of incentive giveaways he announced Thursday, including State Fair tickets, fishing licenses and state park passes. Participating establishments will offer free or discounted drinks through June 30 to Minnesotans 21 and older who provide proof that they have received at least one vaccine dose. Several breweries and distilleries are also planning on-site vaccination clinics.