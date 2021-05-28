Skip to Content

Monument honoring Black Civil War unit back on full display

BOSTON (AP) — A monument in downtown Boston honoring a famed Civil War unit of Black soldiers is being fully unveiled to the public following a $3 million restoration. Officials planned to gather Friday afternoon to formally take the wraps off the Robert Gould Shaw and Massachusetts 54th Regiment Memorial. The towering bronze relief was returned to its perch on Boston Common across from the Statehouse in early March, but remained wrapped as restorers completed their work. The memorial captures the stirring call to arms answered by Black soldiers who served in the unit, which was popularized in the 1989 Oscar-winning movie “Glory.”

Associated Press

