Phoenix police: Dead newborn found in backpack near hotel

PHOENIX (AP) — A Phoenix Police Department spokeswoman says a dead newborn’s body has been in a backpack under some brush near a hotel. Sgt. Mercedes Fortune told local media outlets Friday it wasn’t clear how the infant died and that the Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause of death. Fire Department medics confirmed that the child was dead but no other details were released, including the baby’s gender. Fortune says investigators will examine surveillance video to see who might have been in the area when the bag was left there. She says investigators want to speak with anyone who might have seen something.