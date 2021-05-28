Police in North Macedonia break up Taiwanese criminal ring

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — Police in North Macedonia say they have broken up a Taiwanese crime ring that had lured unsuspecting Taiwanese workers to the country and forced them to work in slave-like conditions to commit telephone fraud. Police said authorities acted after receiving a tip-off from Taiwanese authorities last November about a crime ring operating in several countries, including North Macedonia, and that the ring had been under surveillance since April. Raids on several locations near the capital Skopje on May 7 uncovered 39 Taiwanese people who were identified as victims of enforced labor, police said. Another nine Taiwanese nationals, all aged in their mid-20s, have since been arrested as suspected organizers of the crime ring.