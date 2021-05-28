Probe clears UK PM in cash for curtains redecorating scandal

LONDON (AP) — An investigation has cleared British Prime Minister Boris Johnson of wrongdoing in the scandal over the redecoration of his official Downing Street residence. It concluded that he knew “nothing about″ how the project was financed until reports surfaced in the media. But Christopher Geidt, whom Johnson appointed as independent adviser on ministerial standards last month, criticized the prime minister for not being more rigorous in determining the source of funding for the pricey renovations. The project cost as much as 200,000 pounds ($233,000), according to news reports.