Senate confirms geneticist Lander as Biden science adviser

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has confirmed geneticist Eric Lander to be President Joe Biden’s chief science adviser. Lander, founding director of the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, was approved by a voice vote Friday to serve as director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy. Lander, who also is a mathematician and molecular biologist, was lead author of the first paper announcing the details of the human genome. His nomination was delayed for months as senators sought information about meetings he had with the late Jeffrey Epstein, a disgraced financier who was charged with sex trafficking before his apparent suicide.