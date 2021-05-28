Spectrum donates $1 million to Digital Education Program

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- After many turned to online resources during COVID-19, Spectrum focused its efforts to support digital learning.

The Spectrum Digital Education Grant Program donated $1 million to local non-profit organizations, who use the funds to not only provide residents with internet access, but also educate them on how to use it.

Spectrum said it decided to increase its yearly donation amount to $1 million after noticing an increased need for digital education support during the COVID-19.

Although the pandemic is winding down, Spectrum's Senior Manager of Communications Kimberly Noetzel stated many in the region still don't have access to this technology.

"Too many household families do not have broadband at home and we need to make sure that we are continuing to provide services to all families," said Noetzel.

Past grant recipients have used the funding to start projects, such as setting up technology labs, purchasing laptops, teaching seniors digital skills, and providing online classes for families that need homework and job support.

So far, Spectrum has awarded $7 million to non-profits around the country since the program began in 2017. Additionally, more than $25,000 of this has been donated to Wisconsin. Spectrum stated this funding has helped nearly 70,000 individuals across 19 states and Washington, D.C.

Vice President of Community Impact for Charter Rahman Khan said the organization is more committed than ever to help communities.

"Since we launched Spectrum Digital Education in 2017, we’ve provided resources as well as promote adoption and education in digital literacy for those in need throughout the communities we serve, and we look forward to continuing to meet those needs this year," said Khan.

To apply for the 2021 grant, non-profits must serve communities located within Charter’s 41-state service area and have 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status. Spectrum stated it is accepting applications from June 1 to June 25 at 5:00 p.m. EDT.

The organization plans to announce grant recipients in August and award funding sometime in the fall. For more information on how to apply, visit Spectrum's website.