Stewart scored 15, Storm cruise past Lynx 82-72

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — Breanna Stewart had 15 points and eight rebounds and the Seattle Storm cruised to an 82-72 win over the Minnesota Lynx. Candice Dupree and Jewell Loyd added 12 points each, Sue Bird scored 11 and Epiphanny Prince 10. The Storm made their first six shots to open the game with a 15-2 lead. The Lynx tied it at 29 early in the second, but Seattle outscored Minnesota 29-6 over the rest of the quarter to pull away for good. Sylvia Fowles scored 15 points and Napheesa Collier added 14 for Minnesota.