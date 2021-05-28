Syria’s Assad says reelection empowers him to defeat enemies

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syrian President Bashar Assad vowed to defeat his enemies no matter how many battles he faces, saying he feels empowered after he was re-elected for a fourth seven-year term. Assad was elected in a predictable landslide. The presidential vote was described as illegitimate and a sham by the West and his opponents. In a nine-minute televised victory speech on Friday, Assad said the public had challenged enemies of Syria, and those questioning the election’s legitimacy by turning out in large numbers to vote for him, calling it a “fighting spirit.” Assad’s victory comes as the country is still devastated by the conflict.