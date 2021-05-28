Unique senior class graduates from Onalaska High School

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Friday night saw another adjustment for the class of 2021.

After spending its entire senior year in a global pandemic, the students of Onalaska High School crossed the graduation stage at the La Crosse Center.

A class of about 250 students made their transition from high school Friday night. Five seniors tied for valedictorian honors having completed what principal Jared Schaffner said was a combined 44 advanced placement courses and another 26 honors courses.

"It's a very high-achieving class, whether we think academically, whether we think athletically, we think in the fine arts," said Schaffner. "This year's class has done outstanding in all of those realms, but I think the thing that made this class unique is that they showed they were willing to adjust and they could adjust as they had to."

Another unique trait of the class: its high number of siblings. Eight sets of twins and one set of triplets graduated Friday night. The school's senior adviser, Bridget Hubbard, said she's never seen so many sets of siblings in one class.