Upward trend in the pattern for the holiday weekend

Yesterday brought around an inch of much-needed rainfall to the region. Light showers continue through the early hours of the day. An additional tenth of an inch before showers dissipate into the afternoon.

The sunshine will gradually return this evening. Yet, temperatures will hold into the 50s with a few locations reaching the low 60s. Winds may be a bit strong at times today but not as windy as yesterday.

Overnight under clear and calm skies, temperatures drop. Frost and freeze headlines will be issued this afternoon for Coulee Region. Bring your plants in or cover them as most of the region will drop into the 30s. Record low tomorrow is 32 degrees in La Crosse. It will be a stretch to break the record with a warmer valley this time of the year.

Saturday will bring all the sunshine with high temperatures starting to warm. Due to the frigid morning, highs will only climb into the mid-60s. Then cloud cover will increase into Sunday with a few spotty showers. Less sunshine will lead to similar or cooler temperatures to Saturday.

Memorial Day includes another rain chance. But, rainfall is looking light and isolated. It should not be a washout and getting outdoors still looks possible. High temperatures will make the leap into the 70s as we will keep warming into next week.

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett