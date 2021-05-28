Walter the friendly grouse becomes man’s backyard companion

NEW LONDON, N.H. (AP) — Some people are greeted by the family dog. For Todd Westward, of New Hampshire, it’s a ruffed grouse. The bird started hanging out in the backyard last month with Westward while his family was away on a trip. Since then, the bird, named Walter, has made himself a fixture in the yard. Mary Beth Westward says Walter has perched on her husband’s shoulder and arm, and has visited his work station. She said she and the couple’s daughters don’t have the same bond with Walter. He appears to chase them away.