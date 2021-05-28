What goes into a good burger?

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - National Hamburger and Beef Burger Day celebrates an American favorite, but what makes for an excellent burger?

News 19 traveled to Milwaukee Burger Co. in La Crosse to chat with staff and customers about putting together a good burger. After all, Americans eat around 50 million every year.

"Knowing exactly what's in the burger is you know always my first go to," said customer Crystal Winter.

In addition to the type of patty and seasoning in the burger, Winter ordered the Hangover Burger because of the fried egg which compliments the meat. She believes the ingredients can help elevate the taste.

Milwaukee Burger Co. utilizes cheese in different ways to highlight their burgers. General Manager Justin Cornford added that it's all about keeping that patty fresh.

"It has to be fresh, never frozen," said Cornford. "We bring our meat in twice a week. Prep cooks work every morning that hand patty our burgers everyday."

Milwaukee Burger Co. has seven locations in Wisconsin, including Eau Claire and Hudson. They also feature a challenge which has eight patties, cheese curds, and the works when it comes to ingredients. If you eat it in 30 minutes or less, you win a free tee shirt.

