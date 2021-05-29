China launches cargo rocket with supplies for space station

BEIJING (AP) — A rocket carrying supplies for China’s new space station has blasted off from an island in the South China Sea. The Chinese space agency says a Long March 7 rocket carrying the automated Tianzhou-2 capsule took off from the Wenchang launch center on Hainan Island. The craft entered orbit 10 minutes later and the launch was deemed a “perfect success.” The Tianhe station’s core module was launched into orbit April 29. Earlier news reports said the cargo flight would carry fuel and other supplies. China’s space agency says 11 launches are planned to deliver two more space station modules, supplies and three-member crew.