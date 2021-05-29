Experts don’t expect a post-pandemic “Roaring 20’s” by summer

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- While many are eager to get back to socializing normally again this summer, some experts warn this may not come as quickly as residents think.

As the pandemic continues to wind down and restrictions ease, some are heading into summer expecting a modern-day Roaring 20's, just as the country experienced at the conclusion the Spanish Flu.

According to Yale Professor of Sociology and Medicine Nicholas Christakis, pandemics tend to follow a certain pattern. Historically, it takes a few years for a pandemic to be completely over.

Christakis stated plagues typically bring an era of grief, as communities mourn the loss of their livelihoods and lifestyles. Once this period is over, the public feels a sense of relief and excitement.

To celebrate, individuals seek out social opportunities, ushering in a post-pandemic Roaring 20's. Although the U.S. may get a little taste of celebration this summer, Christakis warns the country still has a long ways to go.

"People will take some liberties because they've been cooped up for a year and a half and they don't like that," said Christakis. "But the virus is still harming us and we're not really where we need to be in terms of our defenses."

Christakis estimates that communities should expect to experience a modern-day Roaring 20's sometime near the end of 2023. During this time, he predicts residents will head to bars, restaurants, sporting events, concerts, political rallies, and more.