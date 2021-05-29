Great weekend and a warm up

Highs Friday were in the 50s to near 60 degrees. Weekend Planner Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days for La Crosse area 8-14 Day Temp Outlook for the nation Allergy Forecast

Normal 0 false false false EN-US X-NONE X-NONE Transitional Friday… Skies started cloudy with a few showers, but late afternoon brought sunshine and temperatures reached into 50s across the region. Those readings were much below normal and set the stage for a frosty start to the weekend. Lows this morning were in the 20s to middle 30s. Weekend Planner... If you are hoping for some dry weather, today is the day for you. Expect mostly sunny skies, and temperatures will be in the middle to upper 60s. It will still put us a bit below normal, but it will be a pleasant change. Sunday will bring more clouds and a slight chance of afternoon showers. Memorial Day Readings will warm into the 70s with increasing humidity, and that will lead to a chance of a few thunderstorms. They should remain pretty isolated, so we will keep it as a slight chance. Next Week… The week ahead should bring couple of chances for more thunderstorms, especially on Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be in the middle to upper 70s, and on Friday we may be topping 80 degrees. Extended Outlook... Looking ahead to the extended range forecast for the first week and a half of June, there is a trend for much of the nation to favor above normal temperatures. Pollen Forecast… Grass, Pine, and total tree counts are forecast to be in the medium category through the weekend.