Indonesia ferry catches fire at sea; no casualties

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Officials in eastern Indonesian authorities say a ferry caught fire with nearly 200 people on board, forcing passengers and crew to jump into the sea but causing no casualties. The fire broke out Saturday morning as the ferry was headed for Sanana, a port on the remote island of Limafatola. A spokesperson for the sea transportation directorate general said all 181 passengers, including 22 children, and 14 crew members were rescued. He said authorities were still investigating the cause of the incident. Ferry accidents are common in Indonesia, the world’s largest archipelago nation with more than 17,000 islands.