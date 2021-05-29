“Onward Rangers!”, Class of 2021 graduates from La Crosse Logan

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - La Crosse Logan held their graduation ceremony for the Class of 2021 at the La Crosse Center Saturday evening.

In addition to graduating the Class of 2021, Logan inducted three alumni into the "Wall of Fame": Larry Satek, Neil Duresky, and Douglas Leclair.

The Class of 2021 featured 44 members in the National Honor Society.

Graduate Julianna Bruemmer delivered her speech, "Making History," to all in attendance. Bruemmer closed her remarks with, "Tomorrow, we will make history."