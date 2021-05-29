Rookie Larnach homers, Twins hang on to beat Royals 6-5

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Rookie Trevor Larnach homered and Rob Refsnyder drove in two runs as the Minnesota Twins hung on to beat the Kansas City Royals 6-5. Nelson Cruz had an RBI double that drove in Josh Donaldson for the 2 millionth run ever scored in Major League Baseball history. J.A. Happ won for the first time in five starts. Happ finished five innings to set up the Twins for their seventh victory in nine games. Adalberto Mondesi hit his first home run of the season in the ninth, a two-run shot off Taylor Rogers to bring the Royals within one.