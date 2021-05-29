Standoff south of St. Louis leaves man dead, officer wounded

CEDAR HILL, Mo. (AP) — A St. Louis-area man has been shot to death and an officer has been wounded in what authorities said was an hourslong standoff between the man and a sheriff’s department tactical team investigating a potential homicide. Jefferson County Sheriff Dave Marshak said deputies were serving a search warrant Friday evening at a home outside of Cedar Hill, a town of about 1,700 residents 20 miles southwest of St. Louis. He said the man immediately began firing at officers, and they exchanged gunfire for several hours before the suspect was shot by officers. He said the wounded officer was taken to a local hospital for surgery and was expected to survive.