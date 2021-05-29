Stricker takes advantage of Weir’s collapse in Senior PGA

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Steve Stricker took advantage of Mike Weir’s back-nine collapse to take the lead into the final round of the Senior PGA Championship. Stricker shot a 3-under 67 on Saturday in a stiff north breeze at Southern Hills for a one-stroke lead over Alex Cejka, the senior newcomer who beat Stricker in a playoff this month in the major Regions Tradition in Alabama. Stricker was at 6-under 204. Cejka shot 68. Weir was 8 under through 11 holes, then made a double bogey on 12, starting a stretch of giving back five shots in five holes. The Canadian left-hander finished with a 74, leaving him three strokes behind Stricker, but still in the final group Sunday.