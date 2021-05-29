The Shed: A unique place in Tomah

TOMAH, Wis (WXOW) - When Kathy Von Haden's garden grew too big she needed to find a way to sell her extra veggies. For a few years, she tried farmers markets but she noticed some produce was being wasted or spoiled.

Not wanting to put all her hard work to waste, she and her gardening pal Tammy Dvorak, decided to build a shed on Kathy's farm and sell from there.

Six years later, The Shed became a destination for people to come and get fresh vegetables, flowers of every season, and a lot of unique recycled and repurposed crafts an yard art.

"It started with just the shed, then we built the small greenhouse and then we added the corn crib. Every year we added another piece, another building or whatever. We started out with the thought of produce and maybe some vegetable plants. I was gonna put the greenhouse up and raise veggie plants. We have eggs and produce. We like to use things, repurpose them, recycle them, and make them into something that normally you wouldn't see" said Kathy.

Kathy says The Shed is a nice destination for the whole family. A variety of neat and unique items, there's bound to be something that piques interest. There's also a corn crib where kids can play with farm toys. Plus farm animals to pet, like ducks and cows. And best of all, there's one special pig named Jellybean that will love to meet you.

If you want to visit The Shed in Tomah, you'll need a GPS and a few minutes to reach the outer parts of town where Kathy's farm is tucked away. And you'll need to go to The Shed's Facebook page to see when it's open as the hours vary week to week and season to season.

Kathy says although her hours are a bit unusual. People can always message her and make an appointment if they really want to see this fun little spot in the country.