Wisconsin Pony of the Americas Club hosts show in West Salem

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WXOW) - Wisconsin Pony of the Americas Club is hosting a show in West Salem this weekend.

The Wisconsin Pony of the Americas Club has been in the state since 1960 after an Oconomowoc woman reached out to National Pony of the Americas, asking who would like to have a state club. Their first meeting was held in Plymouth, Wisconsin at the fairgrounds.

Youth from all over Wisconsin are part of the club and they travel around the state hosting shows. They learn the skills and responsibilities that go along with showing ponies.

This weekend, the club is in West Salem at the La Crosse Fairgrounds. The show will be held at 7 p.m. on Sunday night. It includes riding in the ring at various speeds, timed events, and running in patterns.

A team challenge is also scheduled, which is made up of five events and belt buckles are awarded to the winners.

Ava M, a member of the Wisconsin Pony of the Americas Club, said she has had an interest in ponies since a very young age.

"I got my first pony when I was a year and a half and I've never really had life without horses, so it has kind of always been a part of me," said Ava.

She said it is something that is very special to her.

"I love it because it's something you can do every day and year round. It's not just like a season sport. It's year round and it's really fun to compete with your friends and family," said Ava.

But she explained it's a lot more work than people may think.

"I'm at the barn sometimes four or five hours a day and then shows on most weekends," said Ava. "You have to get them ready. Wash them before every show and then you band their hair."

The shows teach them about teamwork with their horse and sportsmanship for other riders.

Blake S, another member of the Wisconsin Pony of the Americas Club, said he started riding when he was just three years old and has been riding ever since.

"The first time I fell off and that was pretty traumatic for me. That shook me and I was always a little nervous before going into classes, but now I don't get real nervous anymore," said Blake.

He said being in the shows is exciting, but it is also a lot of hard work.

"I really like my pony but I also really like competing against my sister," said Blake. "It's a lot of hard work, but it can be really rewarding when you learn something new or you get first in a class."

Both Ava and Blake said they will continue riding and hope to keep participating in shows as long as possible.