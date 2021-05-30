Fueling box-office rebound, ‘Quiet Place’ opens with $58.5M

NEW YORK (AP) — John Krasinski’s thriller sequel “A Quiet Place Part II” opened over the Memorial Day weekend to a pandemic-best $48.4 million, according to studio estimates Sunday. Including the Monday holiday, the studio forecasts the film will gross $58.5 million in North America. The film’s performance cheered a movie industry that has been punished and transformed by the pandemic. Paramount Pictures’ “A Quiet Place Part II” was the first big film this year to open exclusively in theaters. Disney said “Cruella,” grossed $21.3 million, and an estimated $26.4 million over the four-day weekend. It was also available on Disney+ for $30.