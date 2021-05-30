Illinois OKs bill banning police deception to young suspects

Springfield, Ill. (AP) — Illinois has become the first state to pass a bill that will ban police from lying to youth during interrogations — a practice that adds significantly to the risk of false confessions and wrongful convictions. The bill passed Sunday is expected to be signed into law by the governor in coming weeks. Though few Americans realize it, police regularly deceive suspects during questioning to try to secure confessions, from saying DNA placed them at the scene of a crime to claiming eyewitnesses identified them as being the perpetrator. Interrogation experts say minors are especially vulnerable to such tactics and have been found to be two to three times more likely to confess to crimes they didn’t commit.