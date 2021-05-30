In Mexico, cartels are hunting down police at their homes

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The notoriously violent Jalisco cartel has responded to Mexico’s “hugs, not bullets” policy with a policy of their own: the cartel kidnapped several members of an elite police force in the state of Guanajuato, tortured them to obtain names and addresses of fellow officers, and are now hunting down and killing police at their homes, on their days off, in front of their families. It is a type of organized gang hunting of police seldom seen outside of the most gang-plagued nations of Central America, and poses the most direct challenge yet to President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.