La Crescent-Hokah hosts outdoor graduation ceremony

LA CRESENT, Minn. (WXOW) - La Crescent-Hokah held their graduation ceremony on Sunday afternoon, just before the rain started, for graduating seniors and their family and friends.

Graduates and family members gathered on the football field and in the stands for a ceremony after an abnormal school year. The class of 2021 speaker Lily Kerska kicked things off sharing memories of her fellow classmates over the years. She shared how the last two school years have been the furthest thing from normal, but they are proud to graduate.

They had 88 graduating seniors that were honored at the ceremony. Superintendent Kevin Cardille said they are just grateful they were able to hold the ceremony and that the rain held off long enough.

"It's been fantastic to be able to be out here with the kids," said Cardille. "They have worked so hard and it's been so many ups and downs, a rollercoaster ride for the last year and a half for them. To be able to cap this off with something special, being outside, the first time La Crescent-Hokah has done that in years."

The class had one salutatorian and four valedictorians. The school staff sent them off with well wishes as the ceremony closed.

Shortly after the ceremony, a parade was held in their honor as many graduates drove through La Crescent honking their horns with signs of where they are headed next.