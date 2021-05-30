Memorial Day has afternoon chance for strong storms

While low temps were warmer this morning than yesterday, high temps were cooler due to cloud cover. La Crosse was 13 degrees colder than the 77 degree average high for today. It was a bit warmer to the southeast where sunshine stayed out a bit longer.

Those clouds that moved in really didn't do much in terms of rainfall. Only a few hundredths of an inch fell to the northwest of La Crosse in Winona and Preston. Just a bit further northwest, though, picked up a bit more with almost 1/3" in Rochester and 0.44" today in Albert Lea. Any sprinkles that remain on radar on on their way out this evening, and eventually the clouds will clear out, too.

Attention then turns to the storms up by Duluth. That's along a front that will head our way tomorrow.

A level 1 risk for isolated severe storms is in effect near and east of the Mississippi River tomorrow afternoon. Not all storms will be severe, and this risk tends to lead to zero to just a couple of warnings at most.

Still, due to the high number of outdoor events and activities on Memorial Day, any shower will mess up plans, and any storm has the threat of lightning. Therefore, go indoors if you hear thunder or see lightning.

The day should begin dry for the morning hours as rain chances don't begin until the afternoon and are most likely mid afternoon through early evening. They will be scattered, so not everyone will get rain. Still, any of those storms that pop up has that low risk of becoming severe with mostly straight-line wind and small hail threats.

It will start to feel like summer once tomorrow's system passes. Highs will climb to near 80 Tuesday for June 1 and climb further after the Wednesday/Thursday slight chance for rain and storms.

Humidity rises with the temps for the second half of the week with highs in the mid to upper 80s, perhaps near 90 expected by next weekend with humid dew points in the mid to upper 60s, perhaps near 70.