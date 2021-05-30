Skip to Content

Memorial Day has afternoon chance for strong storms

Updated
Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
Last updated today at 9:13 pm
9:11 pm Weather Now
DMA-Highs-Today

While low temps were warmer this morning than yesterday, high temps were cooler due to cloud cover. La Crosse was 13 degrees colder than the 77 degree average high for today. It was a bit warmer to the southeast where sunshine stayed out a bit longer.

Those clouds that moved in really didn't do much in terms of rainfall. Only a few hundredths of an inch fell to the northwest of La Crosse in Winona and Preston. Just a bit further northwest, though, picked up a bit more with almost 1/3" in Rochester and 0.44" today in Albert Lea. Any sprinkles that remain on radar on on their way out this evening, and eventually the clouds will clear out, too.

Attention then turns to the storms up by Duluth. That's along a front that will head our way tomorrow.

A level 1 risk for isolated severe storms is in effect near and east of the Mississippi River tomorrow afternoon. Not all storms will be severe, and this risk tends to lead to zero to just a couple of warnings at most.

Still, due to the high number of outdoor events and activities on Memorial Day, any shower will mess up plans, and any storm has the threat of lightning. Therefore, go indoors if you hear thunder or see lightning.

The day should begin dry for the morning hours as rain chances don't begin until the afternoon and are most likely mid afternoon through early evening. They will be scattered, so not everyone will get rain. Still, any of those storms that pop up has that low risk of becoming severe with mostly straight-line wind and small hail threats.

It will start to feel like summer once tomorrow's system passes. Highs will climb to near 80 Tuesday for June 1 and climb further after the Wednesday/Thursday slight chance for rain and storms.

Humidity rises with the temps for the second half of the week with highs in the mid to upper 80s, perhaps near 90 expected by next weekend with humid dew points in the mid to upper 60s, perhaps near 70.

Matt Schaefer

Matt Schaefer was promoted to Chief Meteorologist in July of 2019 and has been our evening meteorologist for News 18 since June of 2016. Prior to that, he was our Saturday meteorologist starting in September 2014.

Matt was born and raised in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. He enjoys all the extremes that mother nature throws at the Badger State: from severe thunderstorms to blizzards to subzero temperatures.

Matt studied meteorology in the Midwest as well, earning his Bachelor’s of Science in Meteorology at Valparaiso University in Indiana. There, Matt was heavily involved in VUTV Weather, the Valpo student chapter of AMS/NWA, and VUSIT (Valparaiso University Storm Intercept Team). He’s logged more than 20,000 miles chasing and studying severe storms all across the country and witnessed nine tornadoes including six in one day!

Matt describes himself as a Wisconsin boy at heart and enjoys cheering for the Packers, Brewers, Badgers, and Admirals just to name a few. He loves simply being outdoors and enjoys the Wisconsin wilderness especially in fall, and whitetail deer season!

More Stories

Skip to content