Students abducted by gunmen in north central Nigeria

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — Nigerian police say a large number of students have been abducted and one person killed at a school in the West African country’s north central Niger State. Nigerian media, including the independent Channels TV, said about 200 students were abducted Sunday at the Salihu Tanko Islamic School in Tegina in the local government area of Rafi. The Niger state police spokesman says the abduction was carried out by armed bandits on motorcycles. He says the number of children abducted has not yet been determined. The incident is the latest in a series of mass abductions at Nigerian schools by armed gangs who collect money for ransom. Many schools have been forced to close due to the frequent incidents.