Teacher sends students off with Harry Potter surprise at commencement

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WXOW) - Kim Volden surprised the class of 2021 graduates with a Harry Potter gift that represents the freedom of adulthood, decision making and life post-high school.

The seniors asked Ms. Volden to give the commencement address at the in-person ceremony on Sunday.

Senior Grace Brigson said her classroom made students happy during a hard year.

"If every teacher was like her I feel like a lot more kids would enjoy high school," Brigson said. "Just going to her class was such a breath of fresh air. She's just such a great human being."

"We may be in difficult times but that doesn't mean they're not still joyful times," Volden said.

During her speech Volden asked seniors to reach under their chairs, remove an envelope and open it for her final literary reference and surprise. Volden put one pair of socks in each envelope to symbolize the sock that Harry Potter gives Dobby the house elf in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.

The socks represent the staff giving the students the freedom to take what they've learned in school and apply it to the real world--basically saying that they're ready.

"I wanted them to know that at this point you're free," Volden said. "You're able to go ahead and pursue the life of your dreams not the life that someone else is prescribing to you."

Brigson is used to this kind of creative gesture from Volden.

"She's so clever in that way though. It wasn't surprising that Ms. Volden did that. I'm very thankful she added her own twist on the speech for sure," she said.

Cleverness was crucial to get the teachers and students through another year of COVID-19 changes.

"I felt like they needed to go out with something a little special and unique because they've earned it," Volden said. "They've been through a year-and-a-half of trying to teach in COVID world and they've been troopers. I'm so proud of them. They did a great job."

"All of them are just so passionate about what they do. They always make their students feel good about their work," Brigson said. "So I think being an English teacher is what I want to do because of them."

Volden asked the principal for permission before putting the socks under the chairs. She taped them herself on Saturday night.