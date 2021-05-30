UW-L track and field brings home hardware from national championships

LA CROSSE, (WXOW) - The UW-L women's and men's track and field teams left the national championships in North Carolina with their heads held high.

The women finished second in the country with a total of 56 points. Loras College finished in first with 58 points.

Emma Lawrence earned her second NCAA III All-American honor after finishing third in the 400-meter hurdles. Her time of 1:00:56 ranks second in school history, according to UW-L Athletics.

The men's team finished fifth in the country with 39 points. Wartburg College finished in first with 54 points.

The men's 4X100-meter relay finished in first and are now National Champions. Seth Holden, Troy De Bruin, Spencer Reichert, and Josh Koenecke were the four that got it done.