Skip to Content

UW-L track and field brings home hardware from national championships

New
8:47 pm Top Sports Stories

LA CROSSE, (WXOW) - The UW-L women's and men's track and field teams left the national championships in North Carolina with their heads held high.

The women finished second in the country with a total of 56 points. Loras College finished in first with 58 points.

Emma Lawrence earned her second NCAA III All-American honor after finishing third in the 400-meter hurdles. Her time of 1:00:56 ranks second in school history, according to UW-L Athletics.

The men's team finished fifth in the country with 39 points. Wartburg College finished in first with 54 points.

The men's 4X100-meter relay finished in first and are now National Champions. Seth Holden, Troy De Bruin, Spencer Reichert, and Josh Koenecke were the four that got it done.

Author Profile Photo

Scott Emerich

Scott is WXOW’s Sports Director

More Stories

Skip to content