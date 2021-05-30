Wisconsin celebrates 173 years of statehood

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) – Following the American Revolution, Wisconsin was a part of the United States’ Northwest Territory. A few decades later it became the Wisconsin Territory, and it stayed that way until Wisconsin joined the Union as the 30th state on May 29, 1848. Today’s Wisconsinites sure are proud of where they live.

“It’s probably pretty cliché but my favorite thing about Wisconsin is probably beer and cheese,” said Lindsey Quinnies, of Eau Claire.

“Our favorite thing is definitely the cheese curds,” said Roberta Sosof, of Menomonie.

“My favorite thing about Wisconsin is the bicycling, it’s just the best place in the world for it,” said Jeremy Gragert, of Eau Claire.

“I also think just the people here, everyone is super friendly and always willing to help out,” said Quinnies.

“My favorite thing about Wisconsin is the community, the people, so yeah I love that,” said Hector Pucheta, of Altoona.

Official statehood or not, the borders of Wisconsin has always been home to many, including the 11 Native American Tribal Nations, part of the current total state’s population of 5.8 million, a population that’s happy to celebrate 173 years of the Badger state.