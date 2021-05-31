Asia Today: Vietnam to test all 9M residents in largest city

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — Vietnam plans to test all 9 million people in its largest city for the coronavirus and imposed more restrictions to deal with a growing COVID-19 outbreak. People in Ho Chi Minh city for the next two weeks are only allowed to leave home for necessary activities and public gatherings of more than 10 people are banned. The city earlier shut down non-essential business. Vietnam News said the city authority is planning to test its entire population with a testing capacity of 100,000 samples a day. The state newspaper also said police had filed a case against the couple who head a Protestant church mission for “spreading dangerous infectious diseases” through poor health protocols at the premises.