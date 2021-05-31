Biden to honor forgotten victims of Tulsa race massacre

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to mark the 100th anniversary of a massacre in Tulsa, Oklahoma, that wiped out a thriving Black community. On Tuesday, Biden will grieve for the more than 300 Black people killed at the hands of a white mob a century ago. The visit comes amid an ongoing national reckoning on racial justice. Biden will be the first president to be part of the remembrances of what happened in what used to be known as “Black Wall Street.” On May 31 and June 1 in 1921, white residents and civil society leaders looted and burned to the ground Tulsa’s Greenwood district.