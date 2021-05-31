Bosnian ex-security minister jailed for corruption

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — A Bosnian court has sentenced the Balkan country’s former security minister to six months in prison for corruption. The Court of Bosnia-Herzegovina on Monday ruled that Sadik Ahmetovic abused his position for illegal financial gains at cost to the state budget. The case is related to project agreements for the ministry from 2011 and 2012 worth some 7,000 euros. Ahmetovic says he will appeal the verdict that he described as a political ploy against him. He called on the prosecutors to turn to “big crime” in Bosnia which is among the most corrupt states in Europe.