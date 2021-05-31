Brewers edge Tigers 3-2 in 10 innings for 5th straight win

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Luis Urías hit a shot that bounced over the wall and brought home Omar Narváez with the winning run in the 10th inning as the Milwaukee Brewers edged the Detroit Tigers 3-2. The Brewers won their fifth straight and snapped the Tigers’ three-game winning streak. The Tigers were starting a six-game road trip after posting their first home sweep of the New York Yankees since 2000. Willy Adames hit a two-run homer for the Brewers. Akil Baddoo had tying solo homer for the Tigers in the seventh.