Chaos in African parliament after ‘I’ll kill you’ threat

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — There was mayhem at a meeting of the African Union’s parliament on Monday as lawmakers scuffled over a ballot box and a man appeared to aim a head-high kick at a female colleague. While that happened, there were shouts that there were people armed with guns in the room. Numerous scuffles broke out on the floor of the meeting in Midrand, South Africa, as a disagreement over the process to be followed to elect a new president for the AU’s legislative body boiled over. The scenes were broadcast on South Africa’s national broadcaster the SABC. The Pan-African Parliament election was suspended while leaders worked out a way forward.