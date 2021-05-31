Czech police call for premier’s indictment in fraud case

PRAGUE (AP) — Czech police are recommending again that Prime Minister Andrej Babis should be indicted over alleged fraud involving European Union subsidies. Prague’s prosecution office said Monday it has received the results of the police updated investigation into Babis’ possible involvement in the $2 million fraud. Prosecutors now have to decide whether to file charges against Babis or dismiss them. Police already recommended the same two years ago, but a prosecutor decided to drop the case. That decision was later overturned by the country’s chief prosecutor. It wasn’t immediately clear when the prosecution might finish the reevaluation of the case. Babis denies any wrongdoing.